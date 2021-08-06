Overview

Dr. Daniel Zanger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Deptford, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Zanger works at Certified Dermatology in West Deptford, NJ with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.