Dr. Daniel Zaluzec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Daniel Zaluzec, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Zaluzec, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They completed their fellowship with MD Anderson Cancer Institute
Dr. Zaluzec works at
Locations
Daniel Zaluzec1801 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste C-110, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 337-0072
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have had several visits. Every visit he spends as much time with me as needed. Answers all question in a way I understand fully. He was the only doctor who came up with the correct diagnosis 3 years ago. I had a CFS leak caused by my mastoid which required a mastectomy and repair of my skull bone that had been eaten away by infection. Because of the type of surgery I needed he referred me to a surgeon at Shands in Gainesville who could do both at the same time. Stayed in close contact with the surgeon and I was able to follow- up with him here in PSL. He's caring, very down to earth and always follows up.
About Dr. Daniel Zaluzec, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1396703856
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Institute
- Hermann Hosp/MD Anderson Tu
- U Tex Med Sch
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaluzec has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaluzec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaluzec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaluzec has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaluzec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaluzec speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaluzec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaluzec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaluzec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.