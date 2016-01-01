Dr. Daniel Yoho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Yoho, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Yoho, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI.
Dr. Yoho works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd # K-16, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2676
-
2
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd # K-16, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
-
3
Henry Ford Macomb Plastic Surgery - Seville15420 19 Mile Rd Ste 200, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoho?
About Dr. Daniel Yoho, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1689964520
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoho accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoho works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.