Dr. Daniel Yao, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Yao, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 498-2886
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Yao, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- New York Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yao has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yao speaks Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.
