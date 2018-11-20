Dr. Daniel Wynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Wynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Wynn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Evanston Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Consultants in Neurology Ltd1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 601, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions
Consultants in Neurology, Ltd71 Waukegan Rd Ste 850, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Directions
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Wynn?
Dr. Wynn is truly one of the smartest people I have ever met and one of the kindest most caring people I have ever met. I have seen many doctors in my lifetime and he is in a league of his own. In a time where doctors are forced to rush and move people in and out, Dr. Wynn takes the time to not only examine you for why you are there but he looks at the whole person and genuinely cares about how you are doing. He is truly amazing and knows so much. He has helped me way beyond migraines.
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian, Russian and Spanish
- Mayo Clin Grad Sch Med|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clin Grad Sch Med|Mayo Clin Grad School Med
- Chicago Medical School
- Neurology
