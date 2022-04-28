Dr. Daniel Wyma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Wyma, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Wyma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
Summit Clinical Services1761 S Naperville Rd Ste 200, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 260-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
consistently uses a holistic approach , able to address/treat a variety of underlying factors as a result. professional, strong analytical skills, takes time to understand issues clarifies & verifies to ensure, empathic & reliable
About Dr. Daniel Wyma, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester Med Ctr
- U Chicago Hosp
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Wyma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyma accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyma.
