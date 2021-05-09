Dr. Daniel Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Woods, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Woods, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Woods works at
Locations
-
1
Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group862 Meinecke Ave Ste 100, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 541-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woods?
Dr. Woods is a excellent, skilled surgeon. After years of painful walking he preformed my total hip replacement. In three weeks time I was off all walking assistance devices. It true has changed my life. The brochure he gives to his patients well before surgery is complete with all information you need leaving no question I answered. Not only would I recommend him but I am returning to him to take over the care of my knees.
About Dr. Daniel Woods, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1831262716
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods works at
Dr. Woods has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woods speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
209 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.