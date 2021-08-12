Dr. Daniel Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Wood, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Wood, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Locations
Daniel J Wood, MD1306 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 342-1114Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful caring physician Very patient and kind.
About Dr. Daniel Wood, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Ncar
- Charleston Area Med Center
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
