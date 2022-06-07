See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Baldwinsville, NY
Dr. Daniel Wnorowski, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Wnorowski, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (71)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Wnorowski, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Baldwinsville, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wnorowski works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Baldwinsville, NY with other offices in Camillus, NY, Syracuse, NY and North Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Baldwinsville
    8276 Willett Pkwy Ste 102, Baldwinsville, NY 13027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 883-4915
  2. 2
    Medical Center West
    5700 W Genesee St Ste 112, Camillus, NY 13031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 487-4876
  3. 3
    5719 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 883-4915
  4. 4
    Heritage Commons
    5496 E Taft Rd Ste C, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 251-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crouse Hospital
  • Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthNow New York, Inc.
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Martin's Point
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wnorowski?

    Jun 07, 2022
    Had knee arthroscopy. Procedure was smooth and care was excellent. Highly recommend.
    LakeOntarioGirl — Jun 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Wnorowski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Wnorowski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wnorowski to family and friends

    Dr. Wnorowski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wnorowski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Wnorowski, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Wnorowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801992581
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopedic Specialty Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Siena College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Wnorowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wnorowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wnorowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wnorowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Wnorowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wnorowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wnorowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wnorowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Wnorowski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.