Dr. Daniel Wnorowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Wnorowski, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Baldwinsville, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Baldwinsville8276 Willett Pkwy Ste 102, Baldwinsville, NY 13027 Directions (315) 883-4915
2
Medical Center West5700 W Genesee St Ste 112, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 487-4876
- 3 5719 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 883-4915
4
Heritage Commons5496 E Taft Rd Ste C, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 251-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had knee arthroscopy. Procedure was smooth and care was excellent. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Daniel Wnorowski, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1801992581
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Specialty Hosp
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Siena College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
