Overview

Dr. Daniel Wiznia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Wiznia works at Rothman Institute Orthopaedics in New Haven, CT with other offices in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.