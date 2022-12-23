See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Haven, CT
Dr. Daniel Wiznia, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Wiznia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Wiznia works at Rothman Institute Orthopaedics in New Haven, CT with other offices in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopaedic Dept
    800 Howard Ave Fl 1, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-2579
    Yale Office
    20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-2579
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Yale Orthopaedics & Rehab
    48 Wellington Rd Fl 1, Milford, CT 06461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-2579

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Dec 23, 2022
    Dr. Wiznia performed my surgery with outstanding results! He took the time to explain the entire procedure and answered all our questions. He also explained what his expectations from me were to promote the best possible outcome! He stressed the importance of my participation and commitment to my Physical Therapy Plan of Care (achieved excellent results at Quinnipiac Physical Therapy in North Haven) My procedure took place at Milford Hospital, you could not ask for a better experience. Amy, Patty and Sam are truly Milford's finest. Thank you Dr Wiznia and your team especially Missy RN and Annie F. !
    About Dr. Daniel Wiznia, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1740548023
    Education & Certifications

    • Insall Scott Kelly Total Joint Replacement
    • Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
    • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    • Yale University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Wiznia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiznia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiznia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiznia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiznia has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiznia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiznia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiznia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiznia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiznia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

