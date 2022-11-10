Overview

Dr. Daniel Witmer, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Witmer works at Champaign Dental Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Rocky Hill, CT, Farmington, CT and Plainville, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.