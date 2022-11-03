Overview

Dr. Daniel Wiske, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center Summit and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Wiske works at Aurora Advanced Orthopaedics in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Waukesha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, De Quervain's Disease and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.