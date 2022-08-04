Overview

Dr. Daniel Winkel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Winkel works at Emory Neurology & Emory ALS Clinic in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.