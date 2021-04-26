See All Urologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Daniel Willis, MD

Urology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Willis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Willis works at Franciscan Urology Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Incontinence and Prostate Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

    Franciscan Urology Associates - Tacoma
    1708 Yakima Ave Ste 310, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 207-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urinary Incontinence
Prostate Cyst
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urinary Incontinence
Prostate Cyst

Apr 26, 2021
Dr Willis is amazing. He has been my urologist for years. He is thorough and listens.
Tami Imel — Apr 26, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Daniel Willis, MD

  Urology
  English, Spanish
  1023211547
Education & Certifications

  University of Texas - MD Anderson Cancer Center
  University of Florida, Gainesville
  VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  Urology
Dr. Daniel Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Willis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Willis works at Franciscan Urology Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Willis’s profile.

Dr. Willis has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Incontinence and Prostate Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

