Dr. Daniel Willis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Willis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Willis works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Urology Associates - Tacoma1708 Yakima Ave Ste 310, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 207-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willis?
Dr Willis is amazing. He has been my urologist for years. He is thorough and listens.
About Dr. Daniel Willis, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1023211547
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas - MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willis has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Incontinence and Prostate Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Willis speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.