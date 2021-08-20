Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Williams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Locations
Sleepmed Therapies Inc.5 FIRST VILLAGE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-6831
Womack Army Medical Center2817 Reilly St, Fort Bragg, NC 28310 Directions (910) 907-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent surgeon he communicates well and is very responsive. He operated twice on my back doing a very good job. If I needed surgery again and was in Pinehurst he would be the guy.
About Dr. Daniel Williams, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
