Dr. Daniel Will, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Will, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hatboro, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Will works at
Locations
Armstrong George Cohen Will Ophthalmology345 N York Rd Ste 2, Hatboro, PA 19040 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Will is a brilliant diagnostician - While his personality is 100% business, I would rather his skill level than a new friend. He sees a lot of people but has always answered our questions. My husband is losing his sight (diabetes/prendisone/kidney transplant) and Dr. Will has been on top of this for years. We feel lucky to have him - lack of love and all. He knows his stuff.
About Dr. Daniel Will, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1861485906
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, N.Y.
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, N.Y.
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Will has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Will has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Will has seen patients for Drusen, Macular Hole and Retinal Telangiectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Will on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Will. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Will.
