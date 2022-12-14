Overview

Dr. Daniel Wiernik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wiernik works at Orlando Orthopaedic Center in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL, Orlando, FL and Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.