Dr. Daniel Wiernik, DPM
Overview
Dr. Daniel Wiernik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiernik works at
Locations
Lake Mary Office766 N Sun Dr Ste 4000, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 834-1556
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Oviedo1000 W Broadway St Ste 200, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 977-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Winter Park2699 Lee Rd Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 897-1363Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wiernik has been phenomenal! He has taken the time to answer every question that I’ve had throughout the process since my injury and made me feel confident and comfortable with care. Additionally, the Team in all of his offices has been wonderful! The Team is kind and hospitable. Lastly, Gail has been absolutely wonderful! She’s quick to respond and goes the extra mile! I don’t want to have the injury I do, but since I do, this is the team to be with for care and recovery! Excellent experience overall.
About Dr. Daniel Wiernik, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1275504110
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Miami
Dr. Wiernik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiernik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiernik has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiernik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiernik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiernik.
