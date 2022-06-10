Dr. Daniel White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel White, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They completed their residency with Saint Louis University Hospital
Dr. White works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Daniel White340 Fourth Ave Ste 5A, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 476-7958
- 2 296 H St Ste 303, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 476-7958
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My first consult with Dr. White was very good. He was very informative and concerned about my being paralyzed. His nurse Ingrad was so thoughtful and informative as well. Very knowledgeable. Arisellie was also very thorough and quick to fix my concerns and got me in the office quickly. And made me feel as I was important to be seen. Thank you. Mrs. Arriaga
About Dr. Daniel White, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1033214796
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
