Dr. Daniel Wendelin, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Wendelin, MD is a dermatologist in Louisville, KY. He currently practices at Dermatology Associates PSC. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wendelin is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermatology Associates PSC2811 Klempner Way, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 896-6355
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Daniel Wendelin, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hospital
- Washington University St Louis
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wendelin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendelin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wendelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wendelin has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wendelin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wendelin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wendelin.
