Dr. Daniel Weingrad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Weingrad, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Weingrad works at
Locations
HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 400, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 563-7975Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Weingrad, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518952936
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- University of Maryland
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
