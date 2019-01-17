Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Weinberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Weinberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Weinberg works at
Locations
Stewart Marchman Act Behavioral Healthcare330 Kay Larkin Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 385-1240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was my psychiatrist for 5 years until he left Lakeland. I had read all the negative reviews and comments, etc., but he was always pleasant with me. If you need a warm and fuzzy type of doctor, he is not the one for you. He can be aloof and sort of awkward, but he was knowledgeable and understanding and listened and got straight to the point in my visits. He was always fine with me, even pretty friendly.
About Dr. Daniel Weinberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1124291885
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Tobacco Use Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.
