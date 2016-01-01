Overview

Dr. Daniel Weiland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Weiland works at Orthopaedic Specialty Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT, Bridgeport, CT and Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.