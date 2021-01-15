Dr. Daniel Weikert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weikert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Weikert, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Weikert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center.
Dr. Weikert works at
Locations
1
Vanderbilt Eye Institute Franklin4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 450, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-0060
2
Horizon Medical Center111 Highway 70 E, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 446-0446Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
Cool Springs Surgical Associates LLC2001 Mallory Ln Ste 105, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 716-9388
4
Daniel E. Bustos M.d. PC1725 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 120, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 662-4066Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshall Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely recommend this doctor! He has been our family ophthalmologist for over 20 years. He is kind, patient, and very knowledgeable about his field. My family has full confidence in him and his professional staff.
About Dr. Daniel Weikert, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1902838550
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weikert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weikert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weikert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weikert has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weikert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Weikert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weikert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weikert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weikert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.