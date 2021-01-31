Overview

Dr. Daniel Wecht, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Mckeesport, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.