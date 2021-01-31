Dr. Daniel Wecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Wecht, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Wecht, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Mckeesport, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 200 Lothrop St Ste B400, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-3685
-
2
UPP Neurological Surgery5200 Centre Ave Ste 617, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (866) 804-5282
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mckeesport
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I waited a long time to decide to have back surgery. I selected. Dr. Daniel Wecht & he was was such a great neurosurgeon and I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Daniel Wecht, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1841266913
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
