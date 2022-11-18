Overview

Dr. Daniel Weber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They completed their residency with University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs



Dr. Weber works at Nicholas Angelopoulos DO in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Saint John, IN and Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.