Dr. Daniel Weaver, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Weaver, DDS
Overview
Dr. Daniel Weaver, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Dr. Weaver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center For Restorative Dentistry715 W COLLEGE ST, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 419-0228
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weaver?
Dr. Weaver has a photographic memory. He and I studied together at LSUSD. We both served our country. Perhaps, his best attribute is his unwavering resolve to "do the the right thing." When I have a complex case, I call Danny. He has taken 1000's of hours of CE to do the right by folks. Michael Peneguy, DDS
About Dr. Daniel Weaver, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1962425538
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaver works at
Dr. Weaver has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.