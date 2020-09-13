See All Urologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Daniel Watson, MD

Urology
4.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Watson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Watson works at Presbyterian Medical Staff Services in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Presbyterian Behavioral Health Unit
    200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 343-9800
  2. 2
    Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology
    201 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 372-5180
  3. 3
    USOC Hawthorne office
    325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 372-5180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 13, 2020
    After PSA testing, Positive Biopsies for Stage 2 of Prostate, we reviewed our options and decided on surgery. Referred and met Dr Watson and was totally satisfied with him when we met. He explained everything thoroughly, we discussed techniques, studies, options and the DaVinci method, his background and experience. He answered all our questions and offered any followup questions, waited till I was done, not rushed at all, staff was excellent, appt on time and waited no more than 5 minutes on arrival. Post surgery he dealt with my wife and came to me prior to discharge spending more time explaining everything. Outstanding bedside manner with me, highly recommend him!
    — Sep 13, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Watson, MD

    • Urology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689618225
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Program in Urology
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    • Harvard University
