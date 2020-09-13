Dr. Daniel Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Watson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Watson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
Presbyterian Behavioral Health Unit200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 343-9800
Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology201 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 372-5180
USOC Hawthorne office325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 372-5180
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After PSA testing, Positive Biopsies for Stage 2 of Prostate, we reviewed our options and decided on surgery. Referred and met Dr Watson and was totally satisfied with him when we met. He explained everything thoroughly, we discussed techniques, studies, options and the DaVinci method, his background and experience. He answered all our questions and offered any followup questions, waited till I was done, not rushed at all, staff was excellent, appt on time and waited no more than 5 minutes on arrival. Post surgery he dealt with my wife and came to me prior to discharge spending more time explaining everything. Outstanding bedside manner with me, highly recommend him!
About Dr. Daniel Watson, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Program in Urology
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
