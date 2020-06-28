Dr. Daniel Watrous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watrous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Watrous, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Watrous, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Oral Roberts U, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Kaweah Health Medical Center, Sierra View Medical Center and Tulare Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Watrous works at
Locations
Daniel A Watrous5315 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 732-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
- Tulare Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watrous has been my provider for health care for my osteoporosis nearly 15 years. I trust his judgment to keep me functioning without disability and having the ability to lead an independent lifestyle with excellent quality of life.
About Dr. Daniel Watrous, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1841246568
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- Oral Roberts U, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watrous has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watrous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watrous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watrous works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Watrous. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watrous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watrous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watrous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.