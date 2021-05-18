Overview

Dr. Daniel Wasserman, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.



Dr. Wasserman works at Millennium Physician Group in Naples, FL with other offices in Marco Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.