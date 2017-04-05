Dr. Daniel Wasserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Wasserman, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Wasserman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY.
Locations
Rosman & Wasserman Llp11203 Queens Blvd Ste 207, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-7077
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wasserman is an outstanding gastroenterologist. He cares deeply for his patients. He takes time to explain in detail all issues concerning my health. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Daniel Wasserman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasserman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasserman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wasserman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wasserman has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Peptic Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasserman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wasserman speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasserman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasserman.
