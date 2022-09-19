Dr. Daniel Washburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Washburn, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Washburn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Fairview Regional Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Newman Memorial Hospital, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Share Medical Center.
Dr. Washburn works at
Locations
St. Mary's Springs Internal Medicine Clinic615 E Oklahoma Ave Ste 208, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 242-3090
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Fairview Regional Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Newman Memorial Hospital
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Share Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Washburn and staff has been my diabetic doctor for over 15 years. love Dr. Washburn, great doctor and very personal. great nurse also. and great office lady.
About Dr. Daniel Washburn, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1013901461
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
