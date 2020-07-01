See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Daniel Wascher, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Wascher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wascher works at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of New Mexico Hospitals
    2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
  2. 2
    Unm Outpatient Surgery and Imaging Services
    1213 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Fluid Test
McMurray's Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
Joint Fluid Test
McMurray's Test
Spinal and Postural Screening

Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 01, 2020
    Dr. Wascher was fabulous in every way. Can imagine no negatives in my experience with him.His exams were thorough, his manner thoughtful and caring. The fact that he is often funny is a plus. My knee replacement surgery was 10 months ago -and I think I was classified as high-risk because of my weight-and has changed my life. His training is from the very best institutions and has served him well.
    About Dr. Daniel Wascher, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    39 years of experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1686689150
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Wascher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Wascher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wascher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Wascher works at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wascher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wascher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wascher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

