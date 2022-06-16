Dr. Daniel Warner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Warner, MD
Dr. Daniel Warner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Daniel Warner MD PA1100 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 230, Saint Augustine, FL 32080 Directions (904) 687-1164
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Warner is a wonderful doctor. He is never ever rushed. He schedules the allotted time needed. No waiting. He is the best doctor I have ever had. I only wish he was my PCP, but a very very knowledgeable Infectious Diseases Specialist.
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1285608299
- University Hospital-Suny Health Science Center
- Buffalo General Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Dr. Warner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warner works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.