Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Wandrey, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Wandrey, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.

Dr. Wandrey works at Texas Oncology in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rockwall
    3144 Horizon Rd Ste 110, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 771-3322
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Rockwall
    2504 Ridge Rd Ste 202, Rockwall, TX 75087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 267-6814

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 26, 2022
    Dr Daniel Wandrey and his staff are the best. They are efficient, thorough and courteous. I highly recommend Dr Wandrey.
    Jerry Tilley — Feb 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Wandrey, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790903359
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Wandrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wandrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wandrey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wandrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wandrey has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wandrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wandrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wandrey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wandrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wandrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

