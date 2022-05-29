See All Neurosurgeons in Oradell, NJ
Dr. Daniel Walzman, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Walzman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson UMDNJ and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Walzman works at New Jersey Brain and Spine in Oradell, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Jersey Brain and Spine Center
    680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300, Oradell, NJ 07649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-2550
  2. 2
    New Jersey Brain and Spine - Hackensack
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 907, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-2550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm

Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 29, 2022
    Dr. Waltzman performed life saving emergency surgery on my mother who had a ruptured brain aneurysm in 2017. She spent a few weeks in the ICU and then a few weeks in rehab. She came out fully functioning. She has since been seeing him for follow ups. He performed a second surgery when he discovered an unruptured aneurysm. It is visible he is excellent in his craft and extremely knowledgeable. He implanted a coil he thought would be best for my mother (with her consent), but was still pending FDA approval. Lo and behold it received FDA approval since. He takes his time and patiently listens to my mother’s every concern. He also thoroughly reviews test results and her medications list. My mother and I have full faith in him. We are very grateful to him for his work.
    -Maria Marrero, Esq. — May 29, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Walzman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407823727
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Robert Wood Johnson UMDNJ
    Medical Education

