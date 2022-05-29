Overview

Dr. Daniel Walzman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson UMDNJ and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Walzman works at New Jersey Brain and Spine in Oradell, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.