Dr. Daniel Walzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Walzman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson UMDNJ and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Walzman works at
North Jersey Brain and Spine Center680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 342-2550
New Jersey Brain and Spine - Hackensack20 Prospect Ave Ste 907, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 342-2550
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Waltzman performed life saving emergency surgery on my mother who had a ruptured brain aneurysm in 2017. She spent a few weeks in the ICU and then a few weeks in rehab. She came out fully functioning. She has since been seeing him for follow ups. He performed a second surgery when he discovered an unruptured aneurysm. It is visible he is excellent in his craft and extremely knowledgeable. He implanted a coil he thought would be best for my mother (with her consent), but was still pending FDA approval. Lo and behold it received FDA approval since. He takes his time and patiently listens to my mother’s every concern. He also thoroughly reviews test results and her medications list. My mother and I have full faith in him. We are very grateful to him for his work.
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson UMDNJ
Dr. Walzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walzman has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walzman speaks Hebrew.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Walzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walzman.
