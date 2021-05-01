Overview

Dr. Daniel Wallace, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Wallace works at Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD, FACR in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lupus, Arthritis and Sjögren's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.