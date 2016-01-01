See All Dermatologists in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Daniel Walker, MD

Dermatology
5 (952)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Walker, MD is a dermatologist in Grapevine, TX. Dr. Walker completed a residency at University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Ar. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Grapevine. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Walker is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Grapevine
    2321 Ira E Woods Ave Ste 180, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 329-2263
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Keller
    9808 N Beach St Ste 600, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 741-7515
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana

About Dr. Daniel Walker, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1669731519
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Ar
  • University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Ar
  • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 952 ratings
Patient Ratings (952)
5 Star
(864)
4 Star
(54)
3 Star
(16)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(14)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
