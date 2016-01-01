Dr. Daniel Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Walker, MD is a dermatologist in Grapevine, TX. Dr. Walker completed a residency at University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Ar. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Grapevine. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Walker is board certified in Dermatology.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Grapevine2321 Ira E Woods Ave Ste 180, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 329-2263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
U.S. Dermatology Partners Keller9808 N Beach St Ste 600, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 741-7515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Ar
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Dermatology
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
952 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
