Overview

Dr. Daniel Wachsman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Wachsman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.