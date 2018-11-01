Dr. Vukas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Vukas, MD
Dr. Daniel Vukas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Northwest ENT Associates7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 316, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 467-1285
Elk Grove Village Office800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 401, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 357-9486
Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center7435 W Talcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 774-8000TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Performed Septoplasty and Bilateral Turbinoplasty on me three months ago. Great result. Totally professional experience from start to finish. Doctor is very personable, answers questions thoroughly and unhurriedly. He inspires confidence. Staff was great. Wait times short. Lutheran General pre-op and post-op was great. My go-to guy for any need I might have in the future. My highest recommendation!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Vukas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vukas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vukas has seen patients for Laryngitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vukas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Vukas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vukas.
