Dr. Daniel Vitantonio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Vitantonio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Vitantonio works at
Locations
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3730
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Vitantonio, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1083024145
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vitantonio accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vitantonio using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vitantonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vitantonio works at
Dr. Vitantonio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitantonio.
