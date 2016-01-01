Overview

Dr. Daniel Virnig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Virnig works at Park Nicollet Specialty Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Mount Kisco, NY, Saint Paul, MN and Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.