Dr. Daniel Virnig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virnig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Virnig, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Virnig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Virnig works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital6500 EXCELSIOR BLVD, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (952) 993-3240
-
2
Healthpartners 8170 Pharmacy8170 33RD AVE S, Minneapolis, MN 55425 Directions (651) 254-8600
-
3
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
-
4
Healthpartners Surgery Center435 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (651) 254-8600
-
5
Park Nicollet Health Care Products14000 Fairview Dr, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 993-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Virnig?
About Dr. Daniel Virnig, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1801072830
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virnig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virnig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virnig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virnig works at
Dr. Virnig has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virnig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Virnig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virnig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virnig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virnig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.