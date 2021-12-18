Dr. Daniel Viner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Viner, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Viner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Locations
Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Nashville2410 Patterson St Ste 210, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-5849
Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Franklin4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 215, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 703-2564
Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Midtown Plaza410 42nd Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 340-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Viner did my 2nd sinus surgery and it was perfect. He worked very hard with me to find solutions to improve my health after having surgery. His recommendation were exactly what I needed.
About Dr. Daniel Viner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1932179876
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp Of Cleveland/Case Western Reserve
- Univ Hosp Of Cleveland/Case Western Reserve
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
