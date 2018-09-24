Overview

Dr. Daniel Villarreal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Villarreal works at Villarreal Medical Center in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.