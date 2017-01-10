Overview

Dr. Daniel Vile, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital.



Dr. Vile works at Einstein Cardiology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.