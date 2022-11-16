Overview

Dr. Daniel Vig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Vig works at North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.