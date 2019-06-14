Dr. Daniel Viders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Viders, MD
Dr. Daniel Viders, MD is a Dermatologist in Lincoln, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.
Ri Dermatology & Cosm3 Wake Robin Rd Unit 5, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (401) 475-9140
Daniel E Viders MD PC207 Southbridge St, Auburn, MA 01501 Directions (508) 832-7118
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Daniel Viders, M.D. June 13, 2019 RE: DANIEL KWIECIEN, J PA I wanted to reach out to you writing this letter to express my sincere thanks and appreciation for the high quality patient care I have received from Dan along with the Kim, Mindy and everyone at Auburn Dermatology. I can remember coming into your office in tears because of the severe allergic reactions to poison ivy among other things wondering what was going to happen... Dan has really helped me more than you can ever imagine. He is always so kind, caring, and very professional in his duties. He’s committed dedicated with outstanding qualities and truly an asset to your facility. I am sure he will continue to make your organization proud. I highly recommend Auburn Dermatology. Warm regards, Susan J. Colena
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558354407
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Dermatology
Dr. Viders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viders has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Viders speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Viders. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.