Overview

Dr. Daniel Viders, MD is a Dermatologist in Lincoln, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.



Dr. Viders works at Ri Dermatology & Cosm in Lincoln, RI with other offices in Auburn, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.