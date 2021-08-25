Dr. Vekhter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Vekhter, MD
Dr. Daniel Vekhter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 381 Park St Ste 200, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 546-8510
Progressive Neurology260 Old Hook Rd Ste 200, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 546-8510
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We first met Dr. Vekhter when my husband went to the ER for cluster headaches. He was thorough and answered all our questions. My husband had a follow up with him and spent a lot time going over questions, concerns, etc. We highly recommend Dr. Vekhter.
About Dr. Daniel Vekhter, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1548689433
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
