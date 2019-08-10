Dr. Daniel Vanhimbergen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanhimbergen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Vanhimbergen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Vanhimbergen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Louisville - School of Medicine|University of Louisville - School of Medicine|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Vanhimbergen works at
Locations
Virginia Ear Nose and Throat7485 Right Flank Rd Ste 210, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 373-6368Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
VA Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC161 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 430-3454Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Ear Nose and Throat Associates - West End3450 Mayland Ct, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 373-6355Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Like Dr Van and staff
About Dr. Daniel Vanhimbergen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Louisville - School of Medicine|University of Louisville - School of Medicine|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanhimbergen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanhimbergen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanhimbergen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanhimbergen has seen patients for Otitis Media, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanhimbergen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanhimbergen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanhimbergen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanhimbergen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanhimbergen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.