Dr. Daniel Vanroy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Vanroy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Penn State University College Of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute1151 NW 64th Ter Fl 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2513
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/8th Avenue4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2512
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 251-7836Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
He was excellent
About Dr. Daniel Vanroy, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Thai
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital|Hahnemann University Hospital - Allegheny University Hospitals PA
- Grad Hospital
- Graduate Hospital
- Penn State University College Of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Vanroy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanroy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanroy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanroy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vanroy speaks Thai.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanroy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanroy.
