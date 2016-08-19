Overview

Dr. Daniel Van Buren, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berlin, NH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Catholic Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Weeks Medical Center.



Dr. Van Buren works at Coos County Family Health Svs in Berlin, NH with other offices in Manchester, NH, Colebrook, NH and Lancaster, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.